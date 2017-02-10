Milestone Systems Celebrates With Free Version of VMS

Milestone Systems announced the availability of XProtect Essential 2016 R3 as a free download to users worldwide. The software can be downloaded from the Milestone homepage and only demands registration to be fully functional.

XProtect Essential is designed to provide a professional-grade safety experience as a standalone video security solution. It provides users with access to their system from anywhere via three different free clients. The system has motion detection triggered-recording and the full range of Milestone export functions, enabling users to deliver video evidence to law enforcement with a few clicks.

Visit www.milestonesys.com for more information.