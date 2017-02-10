Sigma Designs Simplifies Smart Home Installation

Sigma Designs announced Z-Wave SmartStart, an enhancement to the Z-Wave specification that vastly improves service provider installation of Z-Wave devices in the smart home. Z-Wave SmartStart pre-configures devices to the network before they reach the home, dramatically reducing the time service providers spend at the customer premise, thereby reducing costs and maximizing return on investment (ROI). In addition, the pre-configuration incorporates Z-Wave’s new Security 2 (S2) framework, ensuring the most advanced security in the smart home market.

“What is so different with Z-Wave SmartStart is that the pre-configuration exists across the breadth of the Z-Wave ecosystem,” said Raoul Wijgergangs, vice president Z-Wave for Sigma Designs. “Suddenly, a gateway, a sensor, and a light switch or door lock — all different products from different manufacturer brands — can be ‘SmartStarted’ together, allowing instant integration and be up and running in a customer’s home very quickly. While other companies may have pre-configuration solutions in place, there’s nothing else on the market that works cross brand, cross application, cross company, like Z-Wave SmartStart.”

Z-Wave’s S2 framework was developed in conjunction with cybersecurity hacking experts, giving Z-Wave devices new levels of impenetrability. By securing communication both locally for home-based devices and in the hub or gateway for cloud functions, S2 completely removes the risk of devices being hacked while they are included in the network.

