Ocularis 5.2 Now Integrates With C•CURE 9000 v2.40 and v2.50

OnSSI’s Ocularis 5.2 now integrates with Software House C•CURE 9000 v2.40 and v2.50 security and event management system from Tyco Security Products.

Mulli Diamant, vice president of international business development, OnSSI, said, “The integration of Ocularis 5.2 and C•CURE 9000 v2.40 and v2.50 enables higher levels of functionality which increases users’ overall situational awareness.”

The integration allows users to instantly launch video associated with access control events, investigate and verify activity at access points, and receive notification of events from the video system. Other benefits include managing one integrated system versus several independent systems; the ability to monitor groups of up to 16 cameras connected to different recording servers at multiple sites and the ability to manually or automatically display up to four live video windows associated with events. The integration runs as a Windows service, providing users with a familiar, easy-to-use interface.

“Working with OnSSI continues to be a positive experience,” said Scott McNulty, senior product manager, Connected Partner Program, Tyco Security Products. “The reliability and ease of integration between our C•CURE 9000 system and Ocularis 5 makes it easier to implement feature-rich, integrated network solutions.”