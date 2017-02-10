Interlogix UltraSync SmartHome Adds New Devices & Expands Compatibility

Interlogix expanded the performance and convenience of its UltraSync SmartHome system with a series of new devices and added compatibility with more products from Interlogix and other home automation manufacturers.

The UltraSync SmartHome system provides home automation and professional-grade, UL-listed security features to keep homeowners in touch and in control. Its built-in Z-Wave radio allows control of a growing number of devices, including compatible lights, thermostats, locks and other appliances. The system can also view live video and replay captured alarm or action-triggered video.

“With a professional only a phone call away, the pro assist kits offer flexibility and cost savings. It’s an option for those who like to tackle projects themselves and have some basic technology know-how. It also provides the homeowner the option to add professional emergency monitoring as well as upgrade their system in the future,” said Shin Voeks, Intrusion and Alarm Monitoring, Interlogix.

The DIY pro assist starter kit includes the self-contained UltraSync Hub, two door/window sensors, a motion detector, a smart appliance outlet and a smart trigger button to initiate system automations. A deluxe kit adds a secondary 7-inch touchscreen control center and extra door/window sensors, appliance outlets and trigger buttons. Both kits will be available in selected U.S. cities in early 2017, starting at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $199.

Visit www.interlogix.com for more information.