DW Update Adds New Features to Its VMS

Digital Watchdog announced the release of the latest update for DW Spectrum IPVMS. The new v2.6 software adds a powerful new Rapid Review export feature, performance improvements and support for additional IP cameras.

“Our DW Spectrum software really is a one-size-fits-all video management platform with powerful features and easy usability that are scalable to any video surveillance installation. Anyone that is considering an IPVMS would do well to compare DW Spectrum’s features and licensing structure,” said Mark Espenschied, director of marketing, Digital Watchdog.

DW Spectrum IPVMS is an elegantly easy cutting-edge approach to HD surveillance, addressing the primary obstacles and limitations of managing enterprise-level HD video while offering the lowest total cost of deployment and ownership of any solution on the market, Digital Watchdog described. The software offers advanced search features to help users quickly find incidents or instantly review an exact date and time. The software is cross-platform, installs quickly and provides instant network mapping and discovery to start viewing an entire security system in minutes.

