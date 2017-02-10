ASSA ABLOY Integrates Aperio With BadgePass

ASSA ABLOY announced the integration of its Aperio wireless lock technology with Access Manager from BadgePass, an integrated credential management solution.

The Aperio integration offers BadgePass customers an easy, affordable way to connect additional openings to their existing Access Manager system, the company described. Aperio is a global wireless platform available across a broad range of locking hardware from ASSA ABLOY Group brands, offering the flexibility to address a variety of applications throughout any facility.

“We are focused on creating the most innovative solutions possible and this partnership with a global leader like ASSA ABLOY will allow both of us to open more doors in the credential management marketplace,” said Phillip King, president and CEO of BadgePass Inc.

“Our integration with BadgePass affirms our commitment to enabling easy and flexible expansion of access control systems like Access Manager,” stated Martin Huddart, president Access and Egress Hardware Group, ASSA ABLOY Americas. “The ability to secure more doors as well as a new range of opening types, such as cabinets, lockers and server racks, gives even greater control and visibility to BadgePass customers.”

