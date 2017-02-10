Tyco Security Products Launches Shooter Detection System Integration

Tyco Security Products announced that Software House C•CURE 9000 now integrates with Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System by Shooter Detection Systems, a provider of gunshot detection technology.

In an active-shooter event, the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System combines an acoustic gunshot identification software with infrared camera gunfire flash detection. When combined with C•CURE 9000 event management and access monitoring features, the system provides the ability for instant shot location information, lock-down procedures, live and recorded video from cameras in the incident related areas, and provides immediate notification to first responders through C•CURE 9000’s event action and integrated notification platforms while alerting monitoring facilities around the globe.

“SDS is proud to add C•CURE 9000 to our growing library of technology integrations. By combining our indoor gunshot detection system with access control, customers can potentially manage where the shooter can move by locking down a lobby, hallway, or other access point, and use the same logic to safely evacuate employees away from the shooter,” said Shooter Detection Systems’ CEO Christian Connors.

The combination of C•CURE 9000 and Guardian gunshot detection reduces the margins of human error, ensuring that there are no costly false alerts while enhancing the overall security of any school, business or public venue building, the companies said.

