CEDIA Releases ‘Think Big’ Online Training Package

CEDIA released a new online training package that includes three full-length courses and 10 video lessons that were captured at CEDIA 2016. The CEDIA 2016 Think Big online training package boasts a mix of technical and business courses, honing in on some of the most popular offerings from the show.

“From the show floor to the classroom, CEDIA 2016 encouraged our entire industry to think big — and now home technology professionals have the opportunity to catch up on some of the training and hot topics they may have missed,” said Matt Oelker, CEDIA director of online learning.

Three self-paced courses have been developed from the following classes that were taught at the show: The Business of VUI (ESB0068), Designing with VUI (ESD0047), and Wash, Rinse, Repeat: Standardizing the Design & Engineering Process (ESB241). The CEDIA 2016 Think Big online training package also includes 10 video lessons on new and future technologies from industry visionaries Michael Heiss and Rich Green.

The CEDIA 2016 Think Big online training package is available at cedia.net/training and is recommended for electronic systems designers, entrepreneurs, and business owners. CEDIA members can purchase the training package for $150; non-members may purchase the package for $300.

Visit www.cedia.net/training for more information.