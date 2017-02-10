AMAG Technology’s Symmetry Access Control Integrates With Allegion Schlage

AMAG Technology welcomed Allegion as the newest certified member of the Symmetry Preferred Partner Program. Allegion’s Schlage AD-400 wireless locks integrate with AMAG’s latest Symmetry access control software.

“Our partnership with Allegion will allow customers to deploy access control more widely and in areas where they may not have been able to justify the cost,” said Dave Ella, vice president of products, AMAG Technology.

“With the AD-Series, Symmetry users will be able to customize a solution to secure their facilities today while protecting their access control investment for years to come,” said Brad Aikin, electronics portfolio leader at Allegion. “The modular, open architecture AD-Series lets users customize door openings with options such as credential reader type, networking, finish and levers to create a perfect fit.”

Symmetry customers can install access control on more doors by integrating the Schlage AD-400 wireless lock into their security management system, eliminating the need to run wires to each access point, reducing time and associated labor costs. Schlage AD-Series wireless electronic locking systems provide options that add to the Symmetry system’s flexibility, scalability and control. For instance, Symmetry customers can now simply and efficiently extend their present card systems to individual offices, cleaning closets and college dorm rooms.

