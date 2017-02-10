Farpointe Adds Laser Engraving Option To Access Control Credentials

Farpointe Data announced that security system access control manufacturers, integrators and dealers can order proximity and smart card credentials with tactile laser engraving. Whether clamshell, printable, printable with magnetic stripe card or key ring or disc tag, Farpointe will permanently laser-engrave logos and text, URLs, signature blocks, messaging, or other graphics.

“Many system manufacturers, integrators and dealers find that monochromatic credential laser engraving is helpful in building their brand and encouraging credential re-orders,” said Scott Lindley, Farpointe Data president. “Laser engraving provides a longer lasting, much cleaner appearance than dye sublimation printing. It remains for the lifetime of the card.”

Laser engraving lets security systems manufacturers, integrators and dealers mark access cards and tags permanently, creating an extra level of security by ensuring their credentials are safe from fraud with a tamper-proof solution. The extremely high-quality tactile images and text can be highly individualized for each customer’s or organization’s needs while meeting security standards imposed by national and international law.

