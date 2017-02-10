CES 2017 Delivers Multiple New SmartHome Ideas

WWW.CES.TECH

The Consumer Technology Association held their annual show, CES 2017, this year from January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas. This year marks the show’s 50th anniversary and CES is celebrating by including a special feature titled CES 2017: 50 Years of Whoa. In the feature, readers can travel through the decades and see how both technology and the show have evolved over the years. Couldn’t make it to the show? Don’t fret — visitors to the site can also catch up on the latest press releases by the day they’re released, videos of products and much more.

Check it out for yourself at: www.ces.tech.

Digi' See This? Revealed

The Central Station Alarm Association’s 2016 Year in Review. The CSAA details the major accomplishments that took place month by month in 2016. Visit the website at www.csaaintl.org/2016-year-in-review/ for a detailed look at the many awards and honors won from this past year.