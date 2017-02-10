Tyco Publishes Security Trend Blog for 2017

WWW.TYCOIS.COM

Tyco Integrated Security released a new blog post detailing the top security trends for the new year. In it, Tyco goes over four main trends that will be hitting it big in 2017— Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud video, predictive maintenance, and emergency planning. Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Tyco Integrated Security, also takes a moment to address readers and their current customers on how far they’ve come together and his hopes for 2017. Readers can also respond to the new trends by entering their comments at the end of the article.

Read more at: bit.ly/2iM0yLi.