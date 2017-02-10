ColumnsDigital Shuffle

Tyco Publishes Security Trend Blog for 2017

February 10, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Tyco Integrated Security released a new blog post detailing the top security trends for the new year. In it, Tyco goes over four main trends that will be hitting it big in 2017— Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud video, predictive maintenance, and emergency planning. Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Tyco Integrated Security, also takes a moment to address readers and their current customers on how far they’ve come together and his hopes for 2017. Readers can also respond to the new trends by entering their comments at the end of the article.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

