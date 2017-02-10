Bates Security Sends Out Virtual Christmas Card
February 10, 2017
No Comments
This past holiday season, Bates Security sent their holiday greetings in the form of a virtual Christmas card, created by their marketing coordinator, Crystal Newton. On their YouTube page the staff serenaded visitors to the tune of “Deck the Halls,” while using carefully remastered lyrics to remind viewers of proper security procedures.
Watch the video at: bit.ly/2hR1xFs.
