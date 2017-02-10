ColumnsDigital Shuffle

ASSA ABLOY Launches Informative Podcast Series
February 10, 2017
Meg Psiharis
ASSA ABLOY announced Unlocked, a six-episode podcast series focused on the security issues and challenges that today’s colleges and universities face as they strive to create a safe and secure learning environment. The series’ host, Brian Adoff, guides listeners through a variety of topics and trends within the world of campus security and access control. The podcast features a variety of industry experts and end users who share their experiences, insights and best practices in managing a wide range of security challenges.

Unlocked can be subscribed to on iTunes, or listened to at: www.intelligentopenings.com/Unlocked.

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

