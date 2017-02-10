ASSA ABLOY Launches Informative Podcast Series

WWW.ASSAABLOY.COM

ASSA ABLOY announced Unlocked, a six-episode podcast series focused on the security issues and challenges that today’s colleges and universities face as they strive to create a safe and secure learning environment. The series’ host, Brian Adoff, guides listeners through a variety of topics and trends within the world of campus security and access control. The podcast features a variety of industry experts and end users who share their experiences, insights and best practices in managing a wide range of security challenges.

Unlocked can be subscribed to on iTunes, or listened to at: www.intelligentopenings.com/Unlocked.