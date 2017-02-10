Admiring Inauguration Security & The February Issue

The Presidential Inauguration is taking place at the time of this writing and two things at first stand out to me as I begin to watch the coverage: First, how time-honored traditions — such as the swearing in of the president-elect, the benedictions, and the playing of the military bands — play such an important role in our society in times of transition. Second, how violence — in this case, the destruction of property under the guise of protest — always has been and likely always will exist to disrupt society.

What doesn’t stand out as overtly conspicuous is the massive security effort that goes into an event of this nature, and that’s because it was designed not to be disruptive or highly visible. But nonetheless, to those in the security industry, the security initiatives and processes attract our attention because we know what goes into a plan like this. Air, land, water — no surface or possible point of entry was overlooked. ABC News posted a very good article about the Presidential Inauguration security plan, describing it as a “multi-layered” approach. (See http://abcn.ws/2jRecKP.)

“There will be visible layers, like physical barriers, checkpoints with magnetometers, bag searches and patrolling uniformed officers, as well as hidden layers, such as plainclothes officers inside and outside of the perimeter, radiation detection and surveillance cameras,” stated the article, “Inside the Massive Inauguration Security Effort.”

The article went on to quote Park Police Chief Robert MacLean, who said, “On game day, it is seamless, and that is so important, because real-time information is where it’s at.” Real-time information is a term we hear a lot in our segment of the security industry, too.

As it’s related to the new presidential administration, some people believe there will be an effect on business. SDM has an online poll that we invite you to take, which asks: What effect do you think the incoming Presidential Administration will have on security sales and end user spending? To date, a majority of respondents think security sales and end user spending will increase under this administration. Take the poll at http://bit.ly/2iTXzwi.

And finally, check out some of the interesting coverage in this issue, including the article, “State of the Market: Video Surveillance,” first in our annual series of articles about the current viability and potential for future sales in five main technology categories. Author Tim Scally, Associate Editor of SDM, also addresses the issue of a new presidential administration and its possible effects on the video segment, as described by professionals in the manufacturing industry. The article starts on page 52.

In “Insider News & Business” beginning on page 17, check out coverage of CES, including three important announcements by ADT about expanding its customer base through new partnerships and services for safety and security; and Alarm.com’s announcement about its launch (pun intended) of video-enabled drone applications — the first such announcement in our sector of security!

