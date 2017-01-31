Entech Acquires Logical Building Solutions

Entech Sales and Service Inc., No. 14 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report, announced they are acquiring Oklahoma City based Logical Building Solutions Inc. (LBS). Entech will merge all assets and operations of LBS into its existing business structure. Entech’s new Oklahoma City office will operate under the name Logical Building Systems.

The acquisition will give Entech a key presence in the Oklahoma market, the company reported in a press release. LBS currently provides installation and service of commercial temperature control and security systems in the state of Oklahoma.

The company also reported the acquisition will allow Entech to provide better service for its customers in Oklahoma and expand its service offerings to customers of LBS.

Entech provides installation, service and support of commercial HVAC systems, building automation, temperature controls, security systems, generator rentals, emergency cooling solutions, plumbing and electrical services through its Texas offices in Dallas, Garland, Ft. Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and also Oklahoma City and Jacksonville, Fla.