DVR Features Penta-Bird Support & Smart Compression

Dahua Technology released its next-generation XVR series digital video recorder under the HDCVI 3.0 technology solutions family. HDCVI 3.0 is a technology that brings HD quality video and IP functionality to long-distance transmissions over coax cable. With simple plug-and-play installation, HDCVI 3.0 offers broad compatibility with many technologies. This includes intelligent functions comparable to those available in IP systems and higher resolutions, such as Ultra HD (UHD) or 4K, according to the company. The new 1080p XVR series DVRs feature Penta-brid compatibility for the five most popular industry standards — IP, CVI, analog, AHD, and TVI. Dahua’s Penta-brid XVR Series offers customers more flexibility and choices when adding or replacing system components. An additional feature of the XVR series is the new Smart H.264+ codec.

Dahua Technology | www.dahuasecurity.com