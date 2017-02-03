Power Transfer Device Offers Custom Cable Lengths

GRI introduced a power transfer device with custom armored cable lengths. The PTDC series offers heavy-duty aluminum ends with their 8296 stainless-steel armored cable (0.218 in./5.55mm ID and 0.303 in./7.77mm OD). It is available in standard or custom lengths except model PTDC-14. Twist lock cable into ends and secure with set screw.

