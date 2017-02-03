Save Time & Money With Universal Button

The Universal Button helps eliminate having to stock dozens of push buttons, and wasting time and money tracking down just the right button for a customer. The UB-1 has everything required to provide just what the customer wants in one convenient package. Use the switch as is or it easily reconfigures for a specific application. This single-gang button has two sets of Form C contacts, which covers almost all electrical combinations required. The faceplate is constructed of cast aluminum, allowing it to take tough knocks in stride, and is slightly oversized to cover old plate installation marks. The UL/cUL listed button offers more than 300 combinations in one package for the price of a standard one-configuration button. A Universal Pneumatic Button, Universal Touch Free Button with NoTouch Technology, and a 2-in. Universal Button also are available.

