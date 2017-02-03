Cable Assembiles Line Features SMA To SMP Versions

Amphenol RF expanded its line of fixed-length cable assemblies with SMA to SMP versions. This series is designed to operate up to 18 GHz, making it ideal for high-frequency and high-vibration applications when used with full or limited detent mating SMP connectors. The cable assemblies incorporate passivated stainless-steel SMA plugs on one end and compact, high-performance SMP plugs on the opposite end. SMA connectors include an anti-torque feature allowing the user to hold the body with one wrench while simultaneously torqueing down the coupling nut to its mating connector. Connectors are terminated to flexible semi-rigid RG-405 cable. They are available in lengths from 3 in. to 36 in.

Amphenol RF | www.amphenolrf.com