Software Upgrade Enables Lockdown Integration

American Direct Procurement, affiliate American Access and Integration LLC, announced the release of software enhancements to its access control software, AccessNsite. AccessNsite is a cross-platform (Windows, Linux) and database-independent modular access control solution that can protect any facility, large or small. AccessNsite now integrates with Best IDH Max locks, and the BEST “Shelter” lockdown solution. Shelter is a set of code-compliant hardware and proven technology that can be custom-tailored for various lockdown response scenarios. AccessNsite also now integrates with ASSA ABLOY’s IN120/220 intelligent locks. AccessNsite provides a new method of accepting multiple card populations where the credential numbers are the same, without significant complication to the user.

AccessNsite | www.accessnsite.com