Simple & Fast Solution For Visitor Management

HID Global announced its new EasyLobby Solo visitor management system for small- to medium-sized organizations seeking a simple, yet robust solution to automate managing the daily flow of visitors. The affordable offering includes best-in-class functionality based on HID Global’s proven enterprise-class EasyLobby Secure Visitor Management (SVM) solution for larger organizations. EasyLobby Solo makes it possible for organizations to smoothly transition from a multi-stage guestbook process to a digital solution managed from a single workstation. The solution provides easy registration and check-in, and makes it possible to quickly generate visitor reports to satisfy compliance and audit requirements. It is a standalone solution with an embedded database, eliminating the need for access control integration, external database connections, or enterprise pre-registration tools and setup.

HID Global | www.hidglobal.com