Adjustable Door Closer Designed For Wider Range Of Applications

Norton Door Controls, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, announced its 1601 door closer is now fully adjustable to meet the opening and closing force requirements for a wide range of doors. Beyond an adjustable size 1-6 spring, the 1601 door closer is available with a variety of arms, brackets and choice of finishes. The flexibility of one unit to fit such a large number of commercial applications simplifies product selection while minimizing inventory for installers and hardware distributors. The 1601 door closer is designed to fit a wide range of openings. Medium traffic doors, such as aluminum storefronts, office doors and storage closets are ideal applications for this robust, adjustable door closer.

Norton Door Controls | www.nortondoorcontrols.com