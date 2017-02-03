Lighting Solutions Feature Energy Monitoring, Farther Range

Nortek Security & Control LLC introduced six new Z-Wave 500 series lighting devices to portfolio of GoControl smart home control devices. Dealers and do-it-yourself consumers will have access to new features including energy monitoring, extended range, and standardized over-the-air upgradability. The next generation of lighting devices makes home lighting automation simpler with central scene command class, more reliable with extended range, and easy-to-configure with local associations. End users with compatible Z-Wave hubs can access valuable insight into how much energy each of the devices connected to the GoControl plug-in modules or GoControl wall outlets are using. Using the central scene command class, the new GoControl 500 Series light switches and dimmers now have multi-tap implementation to allow users to easily trigger up to eight lighting scenes directly from the light switch. All of the new GoControl 500 Series lighting devices feature 30 percent further wireless range and act as repeaters.

