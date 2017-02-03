Outdoor IP Camera Dome Provides Expanded Coverage Area

The new IKS-WR7413 IP dome camera from Toshiba serves as a first line of defense for schools and businesses, monitoring everything that is happening outdoors even in complete darkness. With its three-megapixel video resolution and bright LED IR illuminators, the unit provides high video quality. The IKS-WR7413 delivers 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution — or roughly 30 percent more area coverage than a 1080p HD camera — along with four simultaneous video streams to help reduce the number of cameras installed. Significantly higher resolution, combined with a 2.8–8 mm varifocal lens, means that the IKS-WR7413 can be adjusted to cover a wide field-of-view or narrow its focus to a smaller area for additional detail. The unit also is outfitted with four adaptive infrared LEDs that enable it to capture images up to 25 ft. away in the complete absence of light. The camera can record video using two different codecs: H.264 or Motion JPEG for maximum network efficiency at up to 30 frames-per-second.

Toshiba | www.toshibasecurity.com