Securitytronix Makes The Move To HD-TVI

SecurityTronix released the newest addition to its HD-COAXINATOR (HDC) product line: The HD-COAXINATORTVI. The HD-COAXINATOR series utilizes existing coaxial infrastructure to deliver the performance of HD IP cameras, without the video latency or long configuration times associated with conventional IP-based systems, according to the manufacturer. Integrators can upgrade existing systems from analog to HD-COAXINATORTVI by replacing old analog cameras and DVRs with the HD-COAXINATORTVI camera and digital video recorder series. The new series is priced competitively with analog CCTV equipment, and every HD-COAXINATORTVI camera and recorder now supports up to 1080p (2 MP) resolution. The HD-COAXINATORTVI features expanded compatibility with several major high-definition over coax (HDoC) technologies such as HD-TVI, HD-CVI and AHD. These additions mean the new series is compatible with virtually every analog and IP camera already installed, according to SecurityTronix.

