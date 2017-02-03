Simple & Easy-To-Install VMS

Vicon Industries released its next-generation video management software, Vicon Valerus. The advanced simplicity of Vicon’s Valerus software was built on today’s true open standards in order to optimize interoperability, Vicon stated. This easy-to-install and -use software offers thin client architecture and central licensing. Vicon’s new platform supports today’s conventional network systems and is ready for the expanding world of cloud computing. Valerus increases operational efficiency with a quick configuration tool and centralized management. It provides unparalleled HD image quality and intelligently manages bandwidth and storage, according to the manufacturer. A single license activates all Valerus components including cameras, recording servers and clients. Valerus offers comfort of real choice with third-party integration compatibility through ONVIF.

Vicon | www.vicon-security.com