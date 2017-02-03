Metal Detectors Allow For Enhanced Public Safety

ZKAccess introduced three new metal detectors. Ideal for locations vulnerable to the risk of public shootings and stabbings, these new metal detectors enhance safety and detect hidden metal weapons including guns and knives. The HMD100 handheld metal detector is lightweight and portable. It is equipped with programmable alarm settings. The WMD118 walk-through metal detector features six overlapping detection zones with multiple alarms. Sound and LED alarms located on both sides clearly indicate precisely where metal is detected. The WMD118 also automatically counts people and alarms. Only authorized personnel can access the control panel. The WMD218 walk-through metal detector features 18 overlapping detection zones with multiple alarms. It features a 3.7 inch LCD screen, and sound and LED alarms located on both sides clearly indicate precisely where metal is detected. It also automatically counts people and alarms and only authorized personnel can access the control panel.

ZKAccess | www.zkaccess.com