Hikvision Provides Security System to School for Students With Disabilities

Hikvision USA Inc., provider of video surveillance products, delivered a new security system that will be used for classroom instruction as well as security at Kids World, a non-profit school for students with disabilities, located in Taylorsville, Utah.

The system was installed over the holidays. Since its founding in 2005, Kids World has helped students (pre-school to seventh grade) with a variety of challenging disabilities, said Kids World founder Brandon Francis. “We help students get their behavior, social skills, and academics to the point where they can be successful in school and in their community. We become a family to our students and I always hate to see them graduate our program, but it’s great to see them confident and ready to flourish in their next educational setting.”

Several Kids World graduates have moved on to public school settings. One child, who was nonverbal initially, started speaking after participating in an auditory therapy program at Kids World.

The Hikvision solution replaced an outdated system. Cameras are used for security when the school is vacant, during recess on the school’s playground, in the classrooms, and in the pickup/ drop-off area. Inside the classrooms, teachers use video for monitoring and visual feedback. Kids World’s new Hikvision system is designed for very easy installation, versatility and is ideally suited to a small education-vertical environment.

The system includes three Hikvision DS-2CD2432F-IW 3 MP indoor IR Wi-Fi cube cameras; one DS-2CD2542FWD-IWS 4 MP WDR mini-dome network camera; four DS-2CD2132F-IWS MP vandal-proof network dome cameras; and a DS-7716NI-I4/16P embedded plug-and-play 4K NVR, with a built-in PoE switch.

All of the cameras feature higher definition, affording better security and better coverage for the safety of the children. The outdoor cameras provide a wide coverage area for effective perimeter protection. The indoor cameras are low profile, which makes them unobtrusive in the classroom. The 4 MP indoor dome camera features very wide, 106-degree coverage for the classroom, and all indoor cameras have audio recording capability, which Kids World teachers will use for instructional purposes. All of the cameras are also Wi-Fi capable for a dynamic range of deployment opportunities.

Kids World has two classrooms and 16 to 20 students. In addition to regular school hours, Kids World offers one-on-one therapy, tutoring and after-school programs.

Hikvision has solutions that are tailored specifically to the education market, with systems that are appropriate for a wide variety of K-12 and higher education applications, the company described. “We’re particularly pleased to provide technical expertise and video surveillance equipment to help support Kids World teachers and students,” said Alex Asnovich, director of marketing for Hikvision USA. “This is one example of the many ways that Hikvision invests in the communities where we do business,” he added.

A few years ago, Kids World moved from its original location in a commercial park to a residential neighborhood. “I did an extensive study and found that a home-like environment is the most beneficial for students with and without disabilities. This type of environment helps students feel safe, secure and at home. As a result, students have a higher self-esteem, are more ready to learn, have higher outcomes, and feel less anxiety then in a commercial building,” Francis said. “The Hikvision cameras will really make a difference for our students and their families, providing security and a helping hand in the classroom too,” Francis added.