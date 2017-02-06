Red Hawk Fire & Security Acquires Alarm Tech Solutions

Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC, a provider of fire, life safety and electronic security services, purchased Alarm Tech Solutions (ATS) a fire and life safety integrator in the Baltimore, northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., areas.

Industry veterans and brothers Marty and Jeff Smith started ATS in 1996. Since then, the company has earned exceptional customer loyalty by providing commercial clients life safety and service solutions. ATS has a broad spectrum of customers in the Baltimore, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. areas at commercial properties, including healthcare facilities, defense contractors, military, educational institutions, office buildings and multi-family residences.

“The purchase of ATS is an important move by Red Hawk in the Mid-Atlantic region as we continue transforming our organization into the preferred choice of our customers for all their fire, life safety and security services. The ATS name is associated with technical excellence and expertise in the region. For that reason, we intend to continue to operate the ATS business under the ATS name for at least the next 12 months,” said Red Hawk President and CEO Michael McWilliams.

ATS President and CEO Marty Smith will lead Red Hawk’s Mid-Atlantic Region to help develop all operations in the region.

“Joining forces with Red Hawk Fire & Security will truly strengthen and extend our expertise and capabilities in the region while also helping build upon the strong customer relationships we’ve established in the region over the years,” Smith said.

Red Hawk was formed as an independent, unified fire and electronic security services brand with a national footprint to serve commercial customers after the acquisition by a Comvest Partners sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies Corporation (UTC) in April of 2012. Since then, Red Hawk has focused efforts on successfully growing its commercial client base nationally in the, government, healthcare and education markets, the company described.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

