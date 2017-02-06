Lutron Electronics Announces Dates for 2017 Residential Opportunities Tour

Lutron Electronics, a provider of energy-saving lighting and shade control, announced its 2017 Residential Opportunities tour schedule. Started in 2011, the tour is designed to offer hands-on training and education for Lutron providers selling RadioRA 2 and Sivoia QS Triathlon shading solutions. The 2017 tour will visit 12 locations throughout the U.S.

The 2017 tour offers three targeted sessions to best suit the needs of each attendee:

Full-day RadioRA 2 Level 1 session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees. The session will cover an overview on the RadioRA 2 system architecture, Clear Connect RF Technology, RadioRA 2 products, software, the Lutron advantage, and simple selling techniques. Upon completion of the final exam, attendees will earn access to the RadioRA 2 essentials software that allows for system expansion of up to 100 devices.

session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees. The session will cover an overview on the RadioRA 2 system architecture, Clear Connect RF Technology, RadioRA 2 products, software, the Lutron advantage, and simple selling techniques. Upon completion of the final exam, attendees will earn access to the RadioRA 2 essentials software that allows for system expansion of up to 100 devices. Full-day Shade Essentials session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees. The session will cover details on the sales, specification, measurement, ordering, and installation of the product line. Attendees will learn how battery‐powered shades can increase sales opportunities while reducing labor and time on the job.

session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees. The session will cover details on the sales, specification, measurement, ordering, and installation of the product line. Attendees will learn how battery‐powered shades can increase sales opportunities while reducing labor and time on the job. Two day RadioRA 2 Level 2 session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees. RadioRA 2 Level 1 qualification is a pre‐requisite for this course. The session will build a stronger understanding of Level 1 concepts, as well as advanced concepts of the RadioRA 2 Inclusive software, by utilizing fully‐functional lab equipment. Advanced concepts will include networking, commissioning two main repeater systems, timeclock programming, HVAC programming, and 3rd party integration. Upon completion of this 2‐day course, attendees will earn access to the RadioRA 2 Inclusive software, allowing for projects with two main repeaters and up to 200 devices.

“With the significant growth of home automation in the mid-market segment, Lutron’s Residential Opportunities Tour is equipping contractors and installers with the tools and sales acumen necessary to provide value to those mid-market customers,” said Rich Black, director of residential product management and business development at Lutron.

The 2017 tour schedule:

Irvine, Calif. — January 30-February 2

Oakland, Calif. — February 6-9

Seattle, Wash. — February 13-16

Coopersburg, Penn. — February 21-24

Denver, Colo. — February 27-March 2

Boston, Mass. — March 6-9

Plantation, Fla. — March 13-16

Houston, Texas — March 20-23

Tarrytown, N.Y. — April 3-6

Chicago, Ill. — April 10-13

Charlotte, N.C. — April 10-13

Washington, D.C. — April 18-21

Visit lutron.com/resioppstour to register using your existing LCI online account. Email resioppstour@lutron.com with any questions.

