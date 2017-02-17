CLARK Security to Host Midwest Educational Seminar & Product Showcase

CLARK Security, an Anixter company and wholesale distributor of physical security products and services, will be hosting its 2017 Midwest Educational Seminar & Product Showcase, March 9-11 at the Hilton Northbrook, located at 2855 Milwaukee Avenue in Northbrook, Ill.

The event will feature more than 25 training classes, offered Thursday through Saturday, ranging from general locksmithing to electronic access control. Each class is designed to help attendees expand their scope of expertise and offerings, and many will feature hands-on learning. A customer appreciation party will be held on Friday, March 10, 7-9 p.m. The product showcase on Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature more than 40 industry manufacturers demonstrating their latest products and technologies, and offering special show discounts onsite.

