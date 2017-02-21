U.S. Department of Homeland Security Certifies Rave Mobile Safety Under the SAFETY Act

Rave Mobile Safety, provider of critical communication and data platform solutions, announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally recognized Rave Alert, Smart911 (the Rave 911 Suite) and Rave Panic Button as qualified anti-terrorism technologies through the award of both SAFETY Act Designation and SAFETY Act Certification. Through this award, key components of the Rave Platform are now on the DHS SAFETY Act’s Approved Technologies list.

The SAFETY (Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology) Act enhances national security by providing additional liability protection to manufacturers of anti-terrorism technologies meeting the stringent requirements of SAFETY Act Designation and SAFETY Act Certification. This recognition is further evidence of the effectiveness of the Rave platform, and the high-performing organization committed to the development and support of Rave’s lifesaving critical communications and data management platform, the company reported in a press release.

“Evaluation for the SAFETY Act Certification and Designation required rigorous analysis and evaluation, which makes us honored and proud to be designated with such an important accreditation,” said Tom Axbey, president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety. “We see this as another step forward for our customers as they can feel even more secure and trusted by community partners knowing that they can utilize our solutions without fearing legal liability if the technology is ever compromised following a terrorist act.”

The combination of Rave Alert, Rave 911 Suite and Rave Panic Button offers a comprehensive suite of solutions which provides a best-in-class, mass notification and emergency communications system. Customized for military, government, healthcare, higher education and commercial organizations, last year the organization delivered more than 400 million emergency notifications and processed more than 25 million 911 calls.

Details regarding Rave’s products and highlights can be found on the recently updated website.

