ScanSource Named to Fortune’s 2017 ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

ScanSource Inc., a global provider of technology products and solutions, has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2017 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. The annual survey is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts, to identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

“We are very proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2017 list of World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Mike Baur, CEO, ScanSource Inc. “This honor further proves our commitment to delivering the highest level of solutions, services and support to our reseller and vendor partners. It also underscores the hard work and dedication of our valued employees across the globe. We certainly appreciate this recognition.”

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website.

