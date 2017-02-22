Johnson Controls Whitepaper Urges Companies to Invest in Cybersecurity

As data becomes more and more prevalent throughout the buildings where we live and work, so does the need to protect that data. “It is no longer enough for a building to be smart — it must now be cybersmart,” according to a new whitepaper published jointly by Johnson Controls and Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and technology consulting and engineering firm. This whitepaper provides a roadmap for building managers, building owners, contractors and others to act to protect their information.

Proper use of building automation systems can greatly reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs and create countless other data-driven solutions. But today’s smart buildings must be secure, as well.

“Research clearly demonstrates that cybersecurity is a critical need at a critical hour for buildings around the world,” added Bill Jackson, president, Johnson Controls Global Products. “As building technology and data converge, we must be increasingly vigilant.”

This collaboration between two companies with more than 200 years of combined expertise in their industries, illustrates the great progress being made in raising awareness of the need for cybersecure smart buildings, coined “cybersmart buildings” in this publication, Johnson Controls reported in a press release.

“Securing smart buildings and building systems more generally, is a shared responsibility requiring focus and commitment from the manufacturer, integrator and customer,” said Jason Rosselot, director of Johnson Controls’ global product security. “Just as two industry leading companies were able to collaborate to create this whitepaper, so too can smart building stakeholders partner to follow these recommendations and create cybersmart buildings.”