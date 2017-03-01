Environmentally Hardened NVRs Made Easy

The most challenging environmental conditions can make for the most challenging video security designs. The majority of camera and recording equipment is made for installations in conditioned spaces, where temperature, vibration, dust and moisture are controlled. Meeting the needs of critical infrastructure, city surveillance, transportation, construction sites and offshore deployments often requires specialized equipment suited for extreme conditions.

Harsh Environments

Video surveillance is a critical resource required at many sites with conditions that are incompatible with computer, networking and camera equipment. Planning for dust, rain, snow, ice, chemicals, sunlight, extreme temperatures and vandalism usually requires a complex array of enclosures, air conditioning, heating equipment and more. Supplementing the power available for environmental conditioning and finding equipment that is not too large for compatible enclosures can be overwhelming.

Using computing equipment designed to withstand extreme temperature conditions, such as Salient’s eXtreme8, can remove the need for active heating and cooling.

This strategy has a number of benefits, including:

Reducing the cost of enclosure equipment.

Simplified system design.

Reduced risk of equipment failure.

Reduced ongoing electricity and maintenance costs.

Increased mounting and placement options due to reduced equipment size and weight.

Design challenges

Designing for the headend equipment needs of a deployment where there is no building to house the NVR and switch, requires an enclosure. In most circumstances, the climate fluctuations would necessitate active heating, cooling or both to keep the equipment within its specified operating temperature range to avoid failure.

Active heating and cooling adds design complexity. Enclosure size, increased power requirements, planning for risk related to equipment failure and aesthetics are complications to the system deployment.

Conditioned enclosures are physically larger, and because they are specialized, there are fewer options to choose from. Along with challenges related to aesthetics, space and noise considerations, specialized mounting requirements, such as pole mounting, may not be practical with conditioned enclosures.

The heating and cooling equipment contains moving parts which requires regular maintenance. Even with regular maintenance, failure of the environmental conditioning equipment is a possibility.

The system designer and consumer need to consider this: Should the air conditioning or heating equipment fail, the server and switch contained within may not continue to operate for very long before also failing. In order to plan for that risk, replacement parts would need to be stocked within a reasonable range of the site and a technician would need to be quickly dispatched to make the repairs. Furthermore, will the equipment deployed have the ability to provide notification that heating or cooling equipment has failed, or will the first indication be loss of video? For many deployments, providing for someone on call 24x7 to perform emergency repair presents a too significant a cost and risk.

In circumstances where there is no existing power infrastructure, such as a construction site, equipment may run off a generator. Using active heating and cooling for the environmental conditioning of the headend equipment may substantially reduce operating time before the generator requires refueling or the video security system loses power.

Finally, deployments like city surveillance and outdoor malls often benefit from placing recording equipment or switches closer to the cameras, which may be spread over a large area. Doing so allows several cameras be physically connected via Ethernet, then connected back to the main network via fiber, avoiding multiple fiber runs for each camera or low-bandwidth wireless infrastructure. These same deployments need to consider aesthetics and noise level of equipment installed in public areas. Using environmentally hardened equipment, such as the Salient eXtreme8, avoids large air conditioned enclosures, reducing noise level and size. The eXtreme8 also provides a built-in 8 port PoE switch and SFP ports to aggregate the video feeds from up to 8 network cameras and connect them centrally via fiber.

Upfront Costs vs. TCO

Ruggedized and environmentally hardened computer equipment costs a premium, as compared to commercial off the shelf products. The question of cost often comes down to upfront costs vs. the total cost of ownership of the deployment.

With a COTS server and switch deployed in an environmentally conditioned enclosure, the computer equipment will be less expensive, but the enclosure will cost substantially more. In fact, air conditioned and heated enclosures may cost between three to five times as much as a standard NEMA rated non-conditioned enclosure.

Increased enclosure cost brings the upfront cost of the COTS deployment closer to that of environmentally hardened equipment. However, the real cost-advantage of using hardened equipment is found when examining ongoing maintenance and electricity costs.

The electrical cost of operating the enclosure cooling and heating equipment will vary based on nominal current draw of the enclosure, the outside ambient temperature, BTU output of the equipment contained within and the cost of electricity available at the deployment site.

Estimating the electrical cost associated with an air-conditioned enclosure can be a bit complex. First the appropriate sized cooling unit must be determined, which is based on the heat output of the equipment contained inside and the ambient air temperature. Once that is determined, the current draw of the unit can be multiplied by the kWh cost of electricity in the area.

In addition to the electrical costs, the components of an air-conditioned enclosure should be maintained on a regular schedule. Recommended maintenance schedules vary by enclosure manufacturer; however, planning for these costs is a key step to ensure the solution deployed is not too expensive, risky and difficult to maintain.

Remote Deployments

Unmanned and remote critical infrastructure sites require surveillance for monitoring of equipment, as well as security of the site’s assets. These deployments have the additional challenge of expensive internet connectivity combined with high bandwidth requirements of streaming live video for remote viewing and recording.

In such deployments, locating the recording equipment at the site has the added benefit of reducing bandwidth consumption, and therefore, dramatically lowering the ongoing cost of the deployment.

Using a local NVR allows video to be transmitted over the internet connection only when live viewing is required. Without a local NVR, video would need to be streamed over the internet connection 24x7 for recording to a centralized NVR.

Salient’s eXtreme8 has the added benefit of Dynamic Resolution Scaling, a unique technology built into the eXtreme8 that reduces bandwidth related to live video streaming. Standard NVRs stream for live display at a high resolution, which often must be scaled to a lower resolution to fit in the allocated display area on screen. Using Dynamic Resolution Scaling, video resolution is scaled to the correct size before it is streamed for live viewing, saving between 10-75x bandwidth as compared to the original video stream from high resolution cameras.

eXtreme Hardware

The best solution for most outdoor deployments uses environmentally hardened NVRs and switches contained in a standard NEMA or IP rated enclosure.

The Salient eXtreme8 is developed to withstand temperatures ranging from -40F to +140F. It also contains a built-in PoE switch, avoiding the need to identify and source an environmentally hardened switch separately. The all-in-one unit saves space, allowing for more discrete deployments, and a wider range of enclosures may be used.

The eXtreme8 also employs a fanless design with no spinning disks. This provides resistance to dust and vibration, and reduces chances for failure which can be difficult to service when deployed at remote locations with harsh conditions.

Protecting the cameras

The cameras deployed along with the headend recording equipment need to be powered and protected from the elements. Security cameras deployed in hot and cold environments are generally protected from temperature extremes with heaters and fans contained in their enclosures. If those cameras and enclosures are PoE powered, standard PoE switches may not supply enough power to also power the camera heater.

The 802.3AF PoE standard allows up to 15.4 watts of power to a device. Cameras with heaters may require more power, such as what is available with the 802.3AT standard allowing up to 25.5 watts of power to a device.

A system designer must take into account the total PoE switch power budget. For instance, if a PoE switch has 8 ports but a total power budget of 100 watts, only 12.5 watts are available per port simultaneously. This could work fine with normal applications where devices may pull far less power than the maximum allowed by the PoE standard. In cold weather applications, the power budget becomes a bigger concern.

The Salient eXtreme8 comes with 8 built-in PoE switch ports which are 802.3AF and 802.3AT compliant. With a total power budget of 200 watts, the eXtreme8 can supply 25 watts of power per port simultaneously allowing high-power-draw cameras to be connected to each port.

When facing design challenges presented by remote, high heat, cold weather, high vibration and dusty environments, consider environmentally hardened equipment which can provide the lowest total cost deployment. The Salient eXtreme8 provides all the headend equipment and software for harsh environment deployments in a single, small form factor appliance. Just add hardened cameras for a professional quality video security deployment.

Brian Carle is the Director of Product Strategy for Salient Systems Corporation.