Open Options to Exhibit at Inaugural Converged Security Summit

Charles Johnson, Open Options’ Southeast sales manager, will be showcasing DNA Fusion at the inaugural Converged Security Summit (CSS) to be held on March 1, 2017, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hosted by GC&E Systems Group, an Open Options-certified dealer company, CSS is a one-day comprehensive program that will bring together experts in information and physical security to discuss best-practice countermeasures to safeguarding IT infrastructure and information assets, as well as proven solutions for perimeter security, intrusion and personal safety in public and private sectors.

Bringing together approximately 200 IT and security professionals, more than 20 security and IT vendors, and industry-recognized leaders to speak and provide insight on the constantly evolving state of information and physical security, CSS is the not-to-be-missed event of 2017, the company reported. Through the convergence of security and IT professionals, speakers and vendors, CSS provides the perfect opportunity to network, share ideas and learn from industry subject matter experts and other industry professionals on ways to better manage and mitigate risks associated with information and physical security assets.

Speakers include the following:

Moses Anderson, CTO, Shield IS, will discuss leveraging best practices for collaboration and trust on the Internet of Things;

Jim Crumbly, president & CEO, Risk Response Team, will discuss how to get cooperation between the IT and public safety/security departments; and

Kenrick Bagnall, detective constable – computer cybercrime, Toronto Police Service, will examine cybercrime and the threat to critical infrastructure.

To register for the event, click here.