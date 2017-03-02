Guardian Alarm Purchased by Certares LP

Guardian Alarm, ranked 15 on the SDM 100, announced it has closed on the sale of the company to U.S.-based investment firms Certares LP and Vanwall Holdings LLC, together with company management.

For 87 years, Guardian Alarm has provided residential and commercial security services, medical monitoring and guard services to customers throughout the Midwest. With this new investment, Guardian Alarm strengthens its commitment to the customers it serves and looks forward to providing an enhanced customer experience through investments in new products and services.



Guardian Alarm will maintain its local operations throughout Michigan and Ohio, including fully-staffed teams of monitoring, sales, installation, service and customer support professionals providing UL-listed alarm, medical monitoring and guard services. The company’s central monitoring station and corporate headquarters will remain in metro Detroit where the company has been based since its founding in 1930. David Goldstein, who has served as president since 2009, will lead Guardian Alarm as the company’s CEO, along with his entire existing management team. The company also announced that Mike Snyder, former president of ADT Security, will join the team as chairman and advisor to the company.

Goldstein said, “We see this as a great opportunity to continue the strong legacy that the Pierce family has built over the last 87 years. Our new partnerships give us the ability to grow in all areas at a pace that Guardian has never seen, including access to capital to expand organically and through acquisitions. I’m extremely excited for our existing customers, our new customers, and the 1,100-plus team members at Guardian. Mike Snyder and I had a successful partnership together at ADT Security, particularly in the Midwest, and I’m thrilled to be working with him again.”

Richard Pierce, whose family built Guardian Alarm in Detroit to what it is today, said, “As we transition to new ownership, our entire Guardian management team will remain involved. This transaction represents a great next phase for the company, the Pierce family, our customers, our employees and the surrounding communities.”

