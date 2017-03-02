AMAG Technology Hosts 16th Annual Security Engineering Symposium

AMAG Technology hosted its Security Engineering Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, February 17-20, 2017, at the La Cantera Resort and Spa. The theme for the event was “Where Collaboration Meets Success,” which encouraged the more than 80 consultants/engineers, end users and integrators attending to network and engage in security-related discussions about technologies, challenges and trends.



AMAG Technology President Kurt Takahashi spoke about company direction and how it is working to deliver a unified solution to not only provide the best access control solution, but to help end users mitigate risk, meet compliance and save money. Attendees heard from COO Howard Johnson about AMAG’s product roadmap and future direction. AMAG breakout sessions educated attendees on the Symmetry Access Control line, Symmetry CONNECT identity management system, Symmetry Blue bluetooth mobile reader and Symmetry GUEST visitor management system.



Ronnell Higgins director of public safety and chief of police, Yale University, delivered a keynote address about Yale’s security story and how they overcame challenges to provide a safer environment for students by embedding IT with public safety.



“The collaboration between the end users, technology partners, resellers and consultants provided lively discussion throughout the weekend,” said Jody Ross AMAG Technology vice president of global sales and business development. “All attendees left with a wealth of knowledge about new technologies available to help their business. End users, resellers and consultants alike shared ideas and the challenges they face with today’s security requirements.”



Jimmy McLeod, global security coordinator, Red Hat, said, “The SES allows me to understand and see the partnerships that AMAG has built with relevant technologies, which I find tremendously valuable as an AMAG customer. I learn what’s coming, what’s available now and what I may want to apply at Red Hat. Networking with others who have similar challenges is a great way to leave with new ideas. The SES is very valuable.”



Diane Hines director, global security operations, Digital Realty, said, “This is my first SES and I was uncertain what value I would find in the event. Our data center operations have a wide variety of customers, from financial to retail, that depend on us to meet or exceed our promises in the areas of compliance and risk mitigation. Making the daily operations simple and clean for the site security staff is key to our success, and the AMAG products and partners help us achieve that. Learning about Symmetry CONNECT and how your technology partners can help us remain in compliance and reduce risk was valuable to me. The one on one time gave me the opportunity to express what our needs are and learn more about what is available to help my business.”



Technology partners demonstrated their solutions throughout the weekend. Nine partners presented in small, breakout sessions. The breakout sessions were designed to be intimate, allowing for interaction and questions. The technology partners included: ASSA ABLOY, Vingtor Stentofon by Zenitel, Barco Inc., FST Biometrics, Gunnebo Entrance Controls, HID Global, Hikvision USA Inc., NEC Corporation, RISK360, Winsted, BioConnect, CodeLynx and Seneca.



“I just love the concept of the Security Engineering Symposium. The bread and butter of the event is the rotating breakout sessions. The groups are the right size, and there is a mix of audiences- integrators, consultants and end users, so you get all perspectives,” said Hans Dekeyser, vice president strategic marketing, industrial & government, Barco. “The level of interactivity and engagement is fantastic, and it’s been a great experience.”



Allison Whitley Maffei, vice president of managed services, G4S North America & Technology, said, “With incidents happening every day impacting security, facilities, human resources, legal, safety and more, end users need to have information and resources readily available to make difficult decisions on how to best protect their business, assets, brand, and, most importantly, their people. Integrating RISK360 with Symmetry allows end users to respond to customer needs quickly, providing an accurate record of the alarm in Symmetry to capture incidents and produce actionable data for better overall security.”



Andre Fiset, president, Extravision, said, “What has been really superior about your Symposium is that we could mix designers, security consultants, integrators, and end users into one forum so you get to see all aspects of the security business when most events organized by manufacturers usually will not have that dimension. The format provides better exposure to requirements and a better understanding of how everything interacts together.”



For more information about AMAG’s Security Engineering Symposium, email Jody Ross at jody.ross@amag.com. You can learn more about the Symmetry Product Portfolio by visiting www.amag.com.

