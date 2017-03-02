Paxton Access Offers Dealer Training Program

Paxton Access, a manufacturer of IP access control and door entry solutions, has announced a new dealer training program across its access control product range: Net2 and Paxton BLU. Paxton’s dealer workshops are being offered at a variety of locations nationwide, with more than 600 training sessions available in 2017.

The practical workshops are designed to provide dealers with the essential knowledge needed to install Paxton products with confidence and ensure dealers always offer the best access control solution to their customers, Paxton reported in a press release.

The program means U.S. training is now in line with Paxton’s global training program, offering workshops covering both Net2 Essential and Net2 Advanced. The company will also offer workshops for Paxton BLU, its new, cloud-based access control solution. Each session lasts four hours and is free for a limited time.

Workshops will include a method of short lectures followed by hands-on practical sessions to help dealers to get familiar with the systems in the classroom. Training includes installation techniques, fault finding, administration, and use of the systems.

The Net2 Advanced workshops are designed for dealers who have already completed the Net2 Essential training. These workshops will include exploring the options available for integrating Net2 with third party products and how dealers can unlock the power and flexibility of Triggers & Actions within the Net2 system.

Launched last year, Paxton BLU is a cloud-based access control system that can be managed from anywhere via any internet connected PC or wireless device. Paxton BLU offers a flexible approach to site security as it can be configured without a local server and is therefore ideal for a range of applications, including remote or unmanned sites, where previously access control has not been an option.

Dealers that go on to install Paxton BLU following completion of a workshop throughout 2017 will also automatically be entered to win $1,500 MSRP worth of Paxton products, as part of a new promotion. The dealer with the highest number of new activations each quarter will win the prize.

Steve Woodbridge, global training manager at Paxton, said, “Our new training workshops are designed to help dealers to grow their business by offering access control and ensure they are ready to start quoting and installing either Net2 or Paxton BLU. The training takes place in a relaxed setting, and gives all attendees the chance use the systems in a practical way.”

The development of the new BICSI continuing education accredited training program forms part of Paxton’s ambitious growth plans for 2017. The company recently announced plans to strengthen its direct relationship with dealers and significantly grow its field sales and support teams in order to continue to provide the highest level of service to its customer base.

For further information and to register for your nearest dealer workshop, visit paxton.info/2778.