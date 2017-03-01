ZKAccess Announces Integration With Arteco

ZKAccess announced the integration of its access control platform with Arteco.

Arteco Video Event Management Software (VEMS) is now integrated with ZKBioSecurity management software platform through Arteco’s Open Connector, an integration platform that streamlines interoperability between third-party systems and the Arteco VEMS platform. Access control events from ZKBioSecurity software are presented in the Arteco VEMS interface in real time, allowing joint customers to gain greater insight to make more informed decisions and facilitate faster response.

“When seeking an integration partner in the video surveillance segment, we wanted to partner with an organization with the same global footprint because the demand for access control and video integration is not unique to the U.S. market,” said Larry Reed, CEO, ZKAccess. “Arteco is an ideal partner because of its event-based, open video technologies and its focus on ensuring customers have access to the most important information to make informed decisions at any given time.”

“ZKAccess is a leader in the access control market for its ability to provide robust, cost-effective solutions that help reduce risk. Working together, our customers can realize the benefits of video and access integration to ensure a more informed, proactive security posture,” said Steve Birkmeier, vice president, sales and business development, Arteco.

