CINCH systems’ Sensors Receive 2 Patent Awards
CINCH systems Inc. announced that it was awarded two additional U.S. design patents for wireless door/window sensors. This raises the CINCH systems patent portfolio to a total of 10 for security products, system controls, and life safety products.
The first of the new patents is the RF-MDWS - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor. U.S. Patent number: US D775,978. The sensor has a very low-profile, compact footprint. The manufacturer said it also features superior radio frequency performance and long battery life.
The second new patent is for the RF-MDWSX - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor - Extended Range. Patent: US D775,979. This sensor also has a very low-profile, compact footprint. It features superior radio frequency performance, according to CINCH systems, as well as “industry-leading output signal power” and “long battery life — two times the life of competitive micro door/window sensors.”
“Our engineering team did a fantastic job of achieving the nearly impossible in wireless security sensors — very small size, industry-leading power output, and long battery life in an attractive design,” said Joel Christianson, president and CTO, CINCH systems Inc.
Visit www.cinchsystems.com for more information.
