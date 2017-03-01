Dates Announced for 2017 Residential Opportunities Tour

Lutron Electronics announced its 2017 Residential Opportunities tour schedule, which will visit 12 locations throughout the U.S.

The 2017 tour offers three targeted sessions to best suit the needs of each attendee:

Full-day RadioRA 2 Level 1 session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees.

Full-day Shade Essentials session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees.

Two-day RadioRA 2 Level 2 session is designed for electrical contractors, security contractors, A/V installers, and distribution/lighting showroom employees.

“With the significant growth of home automation in the mid-market segment, Lutron’s Residential Opportunities Tour is equipping contractors and installers with the tools and sales acumen necessary to provide value to those mid-market customers,” said Rich Black, director of residential product management and business development at Lutron.

Visit lutron.com/resioppstour for more information.