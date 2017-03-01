Omnitron Systems & Axis Communications Strike a Technology Partnership

Omnitron Systems announced its new technology partnership with Axis Communications. The Omnitron Systems’ OmniConverter Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) injector media converters are designed and field-tested to be interoperable with Axis IP network cameras. Utilizing fiber cabling for distance extension and providing PoE power to the camera over copper UTP cabling, OmniConverter fiber-to-copper media converters extend the deployable reach of cameras beyond the 100 meter distance limitation of copper cabling. Classified as Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), OmniConverter media converters are capable of providing PoE (15 Watts), PoE+ (30 Watts) or HPoE (60 Watts) to multiple Axis cameras using standard UTP cabling.

“The partnership between Omnitron Systems and Axis Communications provides surveillance network integrators and operators with the confidence of using Omnitron’s reliable equipment that has been verified to interoperate with the Axis cameras,” said Greg Poggi, Omnitron’s vice president of global business development.

