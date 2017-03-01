New Integrations From Connected Technologies: With Nest, Honeywell & Bosch

New integrations from Connected Technologies LLC expand the installation and specification possibilities of the Connect One cloud-hosted security management platform, the company described.

The Connect ONE platform now supports Nest indoor and outdoor cameras. When the user has Nest installed, they can view and control all cameras in the easy-to-use Connect ONE interface, including multiple locations on the same screen. The Nest cameras also provide live audio within Connect ONE, on-demand and while live-viewing a video verification event.

Dealers installing Honeywell VISTA Turbo Series panels now can easily add a value proposition and access control with ScanPass Mobile Credential. Through the Connect ONE Web-hosted interface, Honeywell VISTA panels now have remote system management and control functions, allowing dealers the ability to perform a variety of managed services, including changing user keypad and access codes; sending email and/or text message notifications; obtaining reports; arming and disarming along with bypassing zones; video verification; and remotely locking and unlocking doors.