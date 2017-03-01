ELK’s New Driver Receives Control4 Certification

ELK Products Inc. received product certification for the ELK M1 Security and Automation Control driver from Control4 Corporation. This new driver provides simple and quick integration with Control4 via RS-232 or an IP address. It provides greater control for integrators and provides more detailed system information that results in an enhanced user experience, according to the company.

“It is ELK’s pleasure to respond to the numerous requests for a new driver from the Control4 integrator community using our M1 Controls. We collaborated with Control4 integrator HouseLogix to ensure that the new driver met the high level of quality and usability that dealers and their customers expect from Control4 and ELK Products,” said Kirk Phillips, CEO, ELK Products.

The ELK M1 driver’s features include arm/disarm control, real-time zone status, multi-partition support, relay activation, function/emergency key activation, task activation, and voice alerts. As a Control4 certified device, dealers can easily integrate and add the ELK M1 driver to systems through Control4’s Simple Device Discovery Protocol (SDDP). With SDDP, the Control4 system can automatically find and add SDDP-enabled devices to the platform, dramatically reducing complexity and the installation time for Control4 dealers.

Visit www.elkproducts.com for more information.