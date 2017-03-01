Arteco Integration With SANS Technology Will Increase Video Storage Options

Arteco announced its integration with SANS Technology’s enterprise-class storage solution Syneto. The technology partnership ensures the Arteco Video Event Management System is optimized for robust performance and reliability when hosted on the SANS-Syneto storage appliance, according to the company.

The integration helps ensure video data is stored and protected, while video management capabilities are readily available for video monitoring, security and operational purposes. Clients and integrator partners benefit from this proven integration that increases storage and video management options.

“Our integration with Arteco demonstrates our commitment to helping joint customers maximize video surveillance investments through the delivery of technology collaborations with principal partners,” said Todd Duchemin, vice president of sales and marketing, SANS Technology. “Our alliance with Arteco allows our clients to get the most out of their surveillance deployments by leveraging a video management solution that delivers greater awareness to enable more efficient and proactive security management.”

“The advanced storage solution Syneto from SANS Technology provides our customers and integrator partners with more options and flexibility when it comes to ensuring the long-term retention of video surveillance information,” said Steve Birkmeier, vice president, sales and business development, Arteco. “This integration delivers customer confidence that Arteco is working consistently toward building a portfolio of partners that further extend the value of our video surveillance solutions.”

