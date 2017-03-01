Lutron Electronics Works to Simplify the IoT

Lutron Electronics announced that it continued to advance the lighting control and connected home technology industry at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“Lutron is a unique smart home brand,” said Matt Swatsky, senior director of Caséta Wireless. “Our hardware is beautiful, our software is thoughtfully designed and easy to use, and our products are backed by superior quality and support, including Lutron’s 24/7 hotline. Lutron has maintained a strong focus on quality for 55 years, including 25+ years of experience in smart homes and smart buildings.”

The company highlighted its allinaces with smart home brands and product line expansions, including:

Samsung SmartThings,

Nest,

Apple HomeKit,

Amazon Alexa,

Logitech Pop Home Switch,

Wink Hub 2,

Hunter Fan Company Fans,

Sonos, and

ELV+ Dimmer.

“Consumers want simple, reliable technology in their homes, and easy control of their household systems,” said Michael Smith, vice president of residential sales. “Integration with Lutron Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2, and HomeWorks QS systems does just that — provides customers with the ability to say, ‘Alexa, turn on my lights’ or ‘Siri, Good Morning,’ while still preserving their ability to control lights with the Lutron Pico remote, keypad or Lutron app when voice control is not practical.”

