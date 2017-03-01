VMS Enhancements Provide Greater Mobility, Better Bandwidth Utilization & More

OnSSI announced the latest enhancements to its Ocularis video management system that further improves overall security with new features and enhancements. Ocularis version 5.3 adds new scalable Web and mobile apps, as well as Ocularis Client bandwidth optimization, wide angle image dewarping, additional Smart Camera Drivers, and Windows Server 2016 support.

The new Ocularis 5 Web allows simultaneous viewing of multiple live and recorded camera streams on an improved and intuitive user interface. Automatic bandwidth optimization allows system administrators to control the streams from remote locations to ensure there is sufficient bandwidth available even if pulling video from a remote location over broadband. All Ocularis alerts and events stream to the Ocularis 5 Web interface where they can be viewed and sorted by priority with enhanced control of PTZ cameras.

The new Ocularis 5 Mobile provides comprehensive event and alert processing right from the mobile app along with the ability to stream live video and pinpoint locations on an online map.

Camera selection is also more intuitive, and views can be seen in various formats with regular and alert recordings identified by color. GPS location features for mapping and notification sounds are also included. Ocularis 5 Mobile is available for free on the Google Play and Apple App stores, and is optimized for 3G and 4G networks.

Ocularis 5.3 is offered in three models: Professional, Enterprise, and Ultimate.

