Vanderbilt Delivers Freedom of Choice Through Partnerships

In its effort to further extend system flexibility and customer options, Vanderbilt recently completed its integration with Mercury Security and is now an Authentic Mercury partner.

The integration ensures Vanderbilt devices support Mercury Security’s hardware controllers and peripheral panels, enabling end users to build best-in-class security solutions, maximize existing investments, reduce costs and extend product lifecycle. For Vanderbilt’s systems integrator partners, an open-architecture approach provides freedom to choose solutions that work best for a specific deployment, an end user’s needs and crucial infrastructure requirements.

“Open solutions enable greater choice in technologies for end users, streamlines installation and maximizes product integration,” said Matt Barnette, president, Mercury Security. “Vanderbilt’s support of Mercury solutions allows more flexibility for today’s modern security leaders and systems integrators, and supports the future of the industry.”

“There is increasing demand for open and interoperable access control solutions and Vanderbilt is expanding its capabilities with solutions that are open and scalable to allow users the freedom to use existing investments and third-party devices as part of a best-in-class security solution,” said Mitchell Kane, president, Vanderbilt. “Open systems benefit the entire security marketplace and Vanderbilt is dedicated to promoting open solutions that allow stakeholders to expand systems as security needs evolve over time. Our partnership with Mercury is a significant step forward in meeting this goal.”

Visit www.vanderbiltindustries.com for more information.